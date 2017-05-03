Yes Announce 2018 Cruise to the Edge ...

Yes Announce 2018 Cruise to the Edge Dates and Lineup

Tuesday Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

Promising "some of the world's greatest prog-rock musical artists," next year's Cruise calls for a five-night voyage setting sail out of Tampa on Feb. 3 and heading for a pair of new ports: Belize City, Belize and Costa Mayo, Mexico. Ticket holders are invited to attend a complimentary party in Tampa the night before the ship leaves port.

Chicago, IL

