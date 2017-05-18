What about Bob? Vollmer retirement will leave a 'big mark, big void'
Bob Vollmer's last official day as executive director of the Downtown Vacaville Business Improvement District is May 31. He'll help out through Independence Day festivities before "slowly fading into the woodwork." He's worked to make Vacaville's downtown "the heart of the city" for 13 years.
