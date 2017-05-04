US man and girlfriend found dead in Belize were strangled, police say
An American man and his Canadian girlfriend, who had been missing in the Central American nation of Belize, were found dead Monday afternoon in what police are now calling a murder. Autopsies performed Tuesday on Drew DeVoursney, 36, of Atlanta and Francesca Matus, 52, of Toronto ruled that they died of strangulation, according to police.
