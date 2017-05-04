US man and girlfriend found dead in B...

US man and girlfriend found dead in Belize were strangled, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KWLM-AM Willmar

An American man and his Canadian girlfriend, who had been missing in the Central American nation of Belize, were found dead Monday afternoon in what police are now calling a murder. Autopsies performed Tuesday on Drew DeVoursney, 36, of Atlanta and Francesca Matus, 52, of Toronto ruled that they died of strangulation, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,681 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC