UNDP BioFin offers funds to grow Belize's green economy

The government of Belize seeks to access funds to protect Belize's natural beauty while growing a 'green' economy with the help the Biodiversity Finance Initiative launched by the United Nations Development Programme in 2012, with the support of the European Union and the Governments of Germany, Norway, Flanders and Switzerland. Belize signed onto this global partnership in 2015, and our UNDP partners joined conservation stakeholders and nongovernmental organizations to work on how Belize can stimulate investment to protect the environment, while using our natural resources in a sustainable manner.

