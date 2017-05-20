UNDP BioFin offers funds to grow Beli...

UNDP BioFin offers funds to grow Belize's green economy

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: San Pedro Sun

The government of Belize seeks to access funds to protect Belize's natural beauty while growing a 'green' economy with the help the Biodiversity Finance Initiative launched by the United Nations Development Programme in 2012, with the support of the European Union and the Governments of Germany, Norway, Flanders and Switzerland. Belize signed onto this global partnership in 2015, and our UNDP partners joined conservation stakeholders and nongovernmental organizations to work on how Belize can stimulate investment to protect the environment, while using our natural resources in a sustainable manner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,170,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC