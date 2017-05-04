TSA warns against vehicle-ramming attacks

Shriner Randy Olsen told KNEB News ... -- The pickup driver involved in the Texas church bus accident that killed 13 people in March reportedly drove out of his lane at least 60 times before the crash,... -- Theft is not believed to be a motive in the suspected murders of an American man and his Canadian girlfriend, a police spokesperson in Belize said on... U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a sharply lower first-quarter profit on Wednesday and cut its full-year earnings forecast as slow crop sales by farmers in S... Chadron State men's basketball coach Houston Reed has some youth camps set up for this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.