These popular vacation spots are deat...

These popular vacation spots are death traps for Americans 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

When an American man and his Canadian girlfriend were recently found dead in the middle of a field in Belize, people were shocked-not only by the murder itself, but also that it happened in Belize. The country - with its awesome scuba diving, Mayan artifacts and caves ripe for exploration - is an alluring vacation spot for Americans, and generally considered safe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,681 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC