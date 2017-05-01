Ontario woman and American boyfriend ...

Ontario woman and American boyfriend found dead in Belize: reports

12 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Police in Belize have discovered the body of Francesca Matus, an Ontario woman who went missing last Tuesday. The body of Francesca Matus, an Ontario woman missing in Belize, has been found along with that of her American boyfriend, Drew De Voursney, CBC Toronto has learned.

