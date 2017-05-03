Next 25 Articles
Former United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Joe DiGenova slammed FBI Director James Comey as "a danger to the country." DiGenova, who served under President Reagan, said ComeyA s narcissism led him to take unnecessary and troubling steps during the Hillary Clinton email probe.
