National Tourism Policy consultations...

National Tourism Policy consultations assesses Belize's Tourism Product

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: San Pedro Sun

In an effort to update the National Tourism Policy , a consultation workshop was held at the Sunbreeze Hotel Conference Room on Thursday, May 18th. The United Nations has designated 2017 as the 'International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development', and are highlighting the need for a tourism policy that delivers sustainable and inclusive growth, protects the environment, celebrates cultural diversity, and enhances mutual understanding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,313,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC