National Tourism Policy consultations assesses Belize's Tourism Product
In an effort to update the National Tourism Policy , a consultation workshop was held at the Sunbreeze Hotel Conference Room on Thursday, May 18th. The United Nations has designated 2017 as the 'International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development', and are highlighting the need for a tourism policy that delivers sustainable and inclusive growth, protects the environment, celebrates cultural diversity, and enhances mutual understanding.
