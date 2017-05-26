MOH continues to monitor Zika Virus: confirmed cases in 2017
Zika, which is a virus transmitted by an infected female Aedes aegypti mosquito, was declared a global epidemic in 2016. However, Belize was the last Central American country to register positive Zika cases in April 2016, confirming over 40 cases and documenting over 600 suspected cases.
