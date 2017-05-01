Missing Canadian's truck found in Bel...

Missing Canadian's truck found in Belize field, search continues

23 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

A search continues for a Canadian woman and her American boyfriend who are missing in Belize after police found the woman's truck in a sugar cane field. David DeVoursney, the brother of the woman's boyfriend, says local authorities in the district of Corozal have no idea what happened to 52-year-old Francesca Matus and 36-year-old Drew DeVoursney.

Chicago, IL

