Minister of Education announces new s...

Minister of Education announces new schools for Belize

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: San Pedro Sun

The Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday, May 10th that 35 new schools are expected to be built around the country. The different areas to benefit from this project were not specified, but Minister of Education, Honourable Patrick Faber, said the program will cater to the neediest areas of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,313,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC