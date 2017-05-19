Minister of Education announces new schools for Belize
The Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday, May 10th that 35 new schools are expected to be built around the country. The different areas to benefit from this project were not specified, but Minister of Education, Honourable Patrick Faber, said the program will cater to the neediest areas of the country.
