Man eyed in Belize killings of U.S.-Canadian couple
A Canadian man is being detained as a person of interest in the killing of an ex-Marine from Atlanta and his Canadian girlfriend in Belize, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The bodies of 52-year-old Francesca Matus of Ontario and 36-year-old Drew DeVoursney of Georgia were reportedly The couple had been staying together in Corozal near the country's northern border with Mexico.
