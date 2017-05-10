Man eyed in Belize killings of U.S.-C...

Man eyed in Belize killings of U.S.-Canadian couple

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: CBS News

A Canadian man is being detained as a person of interest in the killing of an ex-Marine from Atlanta and his Canadian girlfriend in Belize, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The bodies of 52-year-old Francesca Matus of Ontario and 36-year-old Drew DeVoursney of Georgia were reportedly The couple had been staying together in Corozal near the country's northern border with Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,019,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC