Lionfish jewelry: A creative solution to a continuous problem

Friday May 26 Read more: San Pedro Sun

Lionfish jewelry crafter and Caye Caulker resident Dianne Enriquez was given the opportunity to represent Belize at the Global Environment Facility Expanded Constituency Workshop in St. George, Grenada. As the GEF supports multi-stakeholder alliances to preserve threatened ecosystems on both land and oceans, she was able to network with other Caribbean constituents from Tuesday, May 16 to Friday, May 19th.

Chicago, IL

