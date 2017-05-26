Leader of the Opposition, Honourable ...

Leader of the Opposition, Honourable John Briceno visits Ambergris Caye

The Leader of the Opposition and the People's United Party , Honourable John Briceno, was on a working visit in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye on Thursday, May 18th to address various issues affecting the island, including preparations for next year's municipal elections. During a one on one interview with The San Pedro Sun, Briceno spoke about his party's priorities for the well-being of all Belizeans, stressing on education, health and jobs.

Chicago, IL

