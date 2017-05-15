Johnny Depp to star as McAfee antivirus software inventor

Johnny Depp 's latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie hasn't yet been released, but he's already preparing to step into the shoes of another outlaw: infamous antivirus expert John McAfee. 'King of the Jungle' reveals the bizarre life of the programmer, who made a fortune as the inventor of the McAfee antivirus brand before losing most of it, moving to Belize and later being hunted for the death of his neighbor there.

