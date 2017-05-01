Dancing on the CCJMay 2, 2017, 9:37 PM Ast

Dancing on the CCJMay 2, 2017, 9:37 P...

Dancing on the CCJMay 2, 2017

Read more: Trinadad Express

THE highly respected judge who is currently serving as Trinidad and Tobago's Head of State - Anthony Carmona - felt constrained to go public recently with a grievance that ought to be widely shared in this nation, certainly by lawyers' associations and parliamentary bodies - across party lines. But it proved to be just another damp squib in a society where there is a yawning gap between talk and action.

Chicago, IL

