Dancing on the CCJMay 2, 2017, 9:37 PM Ast

THE highly respected judge who is currently serving as Trinidad and Tobago's Head of State - Anthony Carmona - felt constrained to go public recently with a grievance that ought to be widely shared in this nation, certainly by lawyers' associations and parliamentary bodies - across party lines. But it proved to be just another damp squib in a society where there is a yawning gap between talk and action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.