Climate change and flooding threaten 4.2 million people on Caribbean and Pacific islands

2 hrs ago

BELIZE CITY, Belize -- A new study by the Inter-American Development Bank estimates that 4.2 million people in small island developing states in the Caribbean and in the Pacific are living in areas that are prone to flooding due to rising sea levels. In addition to coastal erosion, rising sea levels are expected to negatively impact economic output and employment and could aggravate inflation and cause an increase in government debt, according to the study, A Blue Urban Agenda: Adapting to Climate Change in the Coastal Cities of Caribbean and Pacific Small Island Developing States.

