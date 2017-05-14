Canadian suspect in Belize murders released on bail
Canadian Francesca Matus is shown in a photo from her Facebook page. Canadian suspect John Deshaies who was held in connection with her murder was released on bail on Friday, may 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook MANDATORY CREDIT A Canadian man held in connection with the murder of an Ontario woman and her American boyfriend in Belize was released on bail on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr AKansha Srivas...
|1
|Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07)
|Jan '15
|Milian
|34
|Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13)
|Jan '15
|Musikologist
|11
|American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09)
|Dec '14
|Anon
|288
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC