Canadian questioned in death of Francesca Matus charged with robbery
A Canadian man detained by police in Belize in connection with the death of an Ontario woman in the Central American country has been charged with robbery. 7News Belize has identified the man as John Deshaies, who rented the basement of Francesca Matus's home in Corozal.
