Canadian questioned in Belize death of Toronto woman

Thursday

Police say the man is not necessarily considered a suspect, but is being questioned because he may have known Francesca Matus and her American boyfriend. A Canadian man is being questioned by Belizean police in connection with the deaths of 52-year-old Canadian Francesca Matus and her American boyfriend.

