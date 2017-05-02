BCCI hosts Chamber Day in San Pedro

Tuesday

In an effort to promote effective entrepreneurship in San Pedro, the Belize Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosted "Chamber Day" at San Pedro High School's R.A. Nunez Auditorium on Friday, April 28th. A total of nine stakeholder groups participated: BCCI's Western Union, Customs & Excise Department, Department General Sales Tax, Income Tax Department, Immigration Department, Department of Youth Services, BELTRAIDE , Export Belize, Social Security Board, Belize Chocolate Company, and the Development Finance Corporation.

Chicago, IL

