UNC Wilmington volunteers highlight Autism Awareness

Over ten volunteers from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, USA, have spent their five-week internship visiting island schools to help bring awareness to the Autism Spectrum Disorder. As April marks Autism Awareness month, the volunteer group hosted a morning assembly on Monday, April 3rd at Isla Bonita Elementary School .

