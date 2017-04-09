Tropic Air Caravan Fleet Now 100% Air...

Tropic Air Caravan Fleet Now 100% Air Conditioned

Sunday Apr 9

Tropic Air, the Airline of Belize - April 3, 2017 - Earlier this month, Tropic Air maintenance staff completed installation of a 24,000BTU air conditioning system on its final Cessna Caravan. All eleven caravans in the fleet are now fully climate-controlled for passenger comfort.

