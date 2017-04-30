Tropic Air announces new flight rates

Tropic Air announces new flight rates

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Pedro Sun

Due to the increase in the cost of doing business in Belize, Tropic Air has announced an increase in their airfare effective Thursday, June 1st. The airline indicated that the new prices will go up by at least 7%, and it will apply to all domestic routes except flights from San Pedro Ambergris, and Placencia to the Philip Goldson International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC