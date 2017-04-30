Tropic Air announces new flight rates
Due to the increase in the cost of doing business in Belize, Tropic Air has announced an increase in their airfare effective Thursday, June 1st. The airline indicated that the new prices will go up by at least 7%, and it will apply to all domestic routes except flights from San Pedro Ambergris, and Placencia to the Philip Goldson International Airport.
