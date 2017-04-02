Suspected drug plane found in Norther...

Suspected drug plane found in Northern Belize

Sunday Apr 2

A small aircraft, believed to have been used for illegal activities, was found in Northern Belize on Monday, March 27th. Belizean authorities were tipped by their counterparts in Guatemala about the suspicious airplane, but upon its discovery, no one was found near the aircraft nor where there any incriminating items.

