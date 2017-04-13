Report claims Belize is the 3rd fattest country in the world
An article published in June of 2016 in the online publication 'Gazette Review,' listed Belize as the third fattest country in the world for 2017. The other two countries above Belize in a list of the top ten most obese countries were Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.
