Projects Abroad holds Diabetes Information Session
Projects Abroad coordinated a Diabetes Information Session on Thursday, April 13th at the Lions Den. From 9AM to 12PM, Nurse Cora Guillen, along with Dr. Meg McHenry from Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, offered free blood glucose screenings and promoted the importance of healthy living, as well as diabetes counseling to five patients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr AKansha Srivas...
|1
|Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07)
|Jan '15
|Milian
|34
|Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13)
|Jan '15
|Musikologist
|11
|American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09)
|Dec '14
|Anon
|288
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC