Projects Abroad holds Diabetes Information Session

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: San Pedro Sun

Projects Abroad coordinated a Diabetes Information Session on Thursday, April 13th at the Lions Den. From 9AM to 12PM, Nurse Cora Guillen, along with Dr. Meg McHenry from Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, offered free blood glucose screenings and promoted the importance of healthy living, as well as diabetes counseling to five patients.

