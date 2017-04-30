Photo of Francesca Matus, the Ontario woman missing in Belize
A group of expats are searching along small roads, trails and in the bush of a town in Belize where an Ontario woman and her American boyfriend were reported missing, a friend said. Joe Milholen said he was supposed to take Francesca Matus, 52, to the airport Wednesday morning to fly back to Canada.
