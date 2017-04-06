New tax hikes with the new 2017/2018 budget
As of Saturday, April 1st, prices for soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and other products of general consumption went up dramatically. The new increase derives from the implementation of an array of tax measures being introduced by the Government of Belize, as it aims to raise an additional $80 million in revenue to help finance the national budget that is now in effect.
