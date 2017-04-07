Listen, then stand on right side of history

When you are in a gathering with women leaders from Akawaio, Garifuna, Kalinago, Lokono Arawak, Machushi, Maho, Mopan Maya, Q'eqchi Maya, Wapichan and Warao First Peoples, it's best to simply listen. These women, some of them among the few women chiefs in the region's Indigenous People's communities, represent those who have belonged to the land and who the land has belonged to for many thousands of years.

