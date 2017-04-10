Faber promises compensation to teachers who did not strike

Minister of Education, Honorable Patrick Faber made an announcement on Monday, April 3rd stating that the Ministry of Education had $1 million dollars to distribute to teachers who did not participate in the Belize National Teachers Union's 11-day strike in October 2016. BNTU President Luke Palacio issued a press release in response, accusing both the MOE and the Government of Belize of Union Busting.

