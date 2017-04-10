Faber promises compensation to teache...

Faber promises compensation to teachers who did not strike

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: San Pedro Sun

Minister of Education, Honorable Patrick Faber made an announcement on Monday, April 3rd stating that the Ministry of Education had $1 million dollars to distribute to teachers who did not participate in the Belize National Teachers Union's 11-day strike in October 2016. BNTU President Luke Palacio issued a press release in response, accusing both the MOE and the Government of Belize of Union Busting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,457,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC