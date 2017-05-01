Cruise ship to sail from Tampa to Havana for the first time
Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas ship will leave on its maiden voyage to Cuba from the Port of Tampa to Havana. The ship will launch Sunday for its seven-night cruise to Cozumel, Mexico, Belize City, Belize and Havana, Cuba.
