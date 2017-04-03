Commentary: Breaking political news c...

Commentary: Breaking political news coming out of Belize is not good for UDP

By Wellington C. Ramos If it is true that factional problems are occurring among the UDPs in Dangriga between the mayor and the area representative, then it will only give the PUPs an opportunity to regain those seats in the next upcoming municipal and general elections whenever they are called. Born in Dangriga Town, the cultural capital of Belize, Wellington Ramos has BAs in Political Science and History from Hunter College, NY, and an MA in Urban Studies from Long Island University.

