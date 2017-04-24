Canadian woman missing in Belize
Fifty-two-year-old Francesca Matus and U.S. national Drew De Voursney, 36, were last seen driving home from a bar in the town of Corozal on Tuesday night, their friend Nancy Rifenbark, who lives in Corozal, told Global News. Matus and De Voursney were last seen leaving Scotty's Bar and Grill around 11 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, Rifenbark said.
