BAHA issues new Rabies Advisory
Belize Agricultural Health Authority - March 30, 2017 - Belize Agricultural Health Authority informs the general public, but especially cattle producers, that paralytic rabies continues to affect cattle in the Cayo, Corozal and Toledo Districts. The Authority's surveillance programme has resulted in detections of rabies in sheep and also in a vampire bat, in addition to the high number of detections in cattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr AKansha Srivas...
|1
|Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07)
|Jan '15
|Milian
|34
|Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13)
|Jan '15
|Musikologist
|11
|American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09)
|Dec '14
|Anon
|288
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC