BAHA issues new Rabies Advisory

BAHA issues new Rabies Advisory

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: San Pedro Sun

Belize Agricultural Health Authority - March 30, 2017 - Belize Agricultural Health Authority informs the general public, but especially cattle producers, that paralytic rabies continues to affect cattle in the Cayo, Corozal and Toledo Districts. The Authority's surveillance programme has resulted in detections of rabies in sheep and also in a vampire bat, in addition to the high number of detections in cattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,249 • Total comments across all topics: 280,116,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC