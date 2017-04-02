BAHA issues new Rabies Advisory

Belize Agricultural Health Authority - March 30, 2017 - Belize Agricultural Health Authority informs the general public, but especially cattle producers, that paralytic rabies continues to affect cattle in the Cayo, Corozal and Toledo Districts. The Authority's surveillance programme has resulted in detections of rabies in sheep and also in a vampire bat, in addition to the high number of detections in cattle.

