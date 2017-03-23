Wyndham Grand Cruises into Belize with Luxurious Five-Star Destination
Continuing its aggressive development in Latin America and the Caribbean, Wyndham Hotel Group, the hotel giant with an unmatched global presence of more than 8,000 hotels, today unveiled plans to manage the stunning 242-key Wyndham Grand Ambergris Caye, the first resort in Belize to fly the Wyndham GrandA flag. Caribbean tranquility meets Venetian romance and charm at this five-star oceanfront resort, scheduled to open in December 2018.
