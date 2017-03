Texas woman found dead in Belize after jet skiing

Rickilee Mercer, 28, of Spring, Texas, went missing Tuesday afternoon when she fell off a Jet Ski in an area known as Secret Beach Rickilee Mercer, of Spring, Texas, left for San Pedro, Belize, on February 24 on vacation with friends, according to her family. Mercer was last seen around 2pm on Tuesday when she reportedly fell off a Jet Ski in an area located west of Ambergris Caye, Belize, known as Secret Beach.

