"Tax increase very likely"; social partners meet with Financial Secretary

Friday Mar 3

The rumours that the Government of Belize intends to raise taxes for the upcoming fiscal year were finally acknowledged by representatives of the Ministry of Finance. Early in February, consultations took place between the Government, trade unions and civil society on the General Revenue and Budget for this year.

