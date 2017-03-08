Successful Blood Drive held in Caye C...

Successful Blood Drive held in Caye Caulker

Wednesday Mar 8

For the first time in Caye Caulker Village, the Belize Red Cross San Pedro Branch held a blood drive, on Saturday, March 4th, collecting 21 pints of precious blood. The event also included an educational session about the importance of blood donation and a dollar drive that yielded over a thousand dollars in donations.

Chicago, IL

