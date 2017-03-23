Stakeholders believe proposed increas...

Stakeholders believe proposed increase in departure fee threatens tourism industry

Thursday Mar 23

The decision by the Government of Belize to increase the departure fee for non-Belizeans flying out of the country has raised concerns within the tourism sector. The introduction of the new fee is part of Government's move to raise an additional $80 million in tax revenues for the new fiscal year that commences in April 1st.

Chicago, IL

