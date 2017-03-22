SPTC is temporarily burning garbage a...

SPTC is temporarily burning garbage at the island's dump

Wednesday Mar 22

To help reduce the massive amount of garbage accumulated at the town's dump, The San Pedro Town Council has once again resorted to the burning trash. According to Mayor Daniel Guerrero, following the Garbage Transfer Station's temporary cease of operations in January of this year, this is the alternative until a solution is found.

Chicago, IL

