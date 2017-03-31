Senate denies PACT Bill; GOB to overr...

Senate denies PACT Bill; GOB to override decision

Friday Mar 31 Read more: San Pedro Sun

A historic event in Belizean politics took place on Monday, March 27th, when its Senate voted down a Government bill. The measure, called Protected Areas Conservation Trust Bill, proposed the introduction of an additional development fee to be collected from non-Belizeans when departing the country via air transportation.

