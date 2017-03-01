San Pedro Red Cross collects 14 pints...

San Pedro Red Cross collects 14 pints of blood

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: San Pedro Sun

The Belize Red Cross, San Pedro Branch held their first blood drive of the New Year on Saturday, February 25th at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. From 9AM to 3PM, a total of 14 people donated the much-needed blood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Dr AKansha Srivas... 1
Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 Shriparascorportion 1
CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07) Jan '15 Milian 34
Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13) Jan '15 Musikologist 11
American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09) Dec '14 Anon 288
Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14) Oct '14 Son of God 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC