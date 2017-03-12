San Pedro Preschool holds Cultural Day
As part of Child Stimulation Month activities, San Pedro Preschool celebrated 'Cultural Day' on Thursday, March 9th. Smart toddlers were dressed in costumes representing seven dominant cultures within Belize: Maya, Mestizo, East Indian, Creole, Garifuna, Chinese, and Mennonites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Pedro Sun.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|San Pedro to benefit from Belize Mission Projec... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Dr AKansha Srivas...
|1
|Do You have traffic on Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|CURE for HIV/AIDS.....Ambush (Nov '07)
|Jan '15
|Milian
|34
|Belize City Music Forum (Mar '13)
|Jan '15
|Musikologist
|11
|American considering move to Belize in retirement (May '09)
|Dec '14
|Anon
|288
|Jesus Christ, the Son of God (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Son of God
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC