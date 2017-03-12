San Pedro Preschool holds Cultural Day

As part of Child Stimulation Month activities, San Pedro Preschool celebrated 'Cultural Day' on Thursday, March 9th. Smart toddlers were dressed in costumes representing seven dominant cultures within Belize: Maya, Mestizo, East Indian, Creole, Garifuna, Chinese, and Mennonites.

Chicago, IL

