PM Barrow presents 2017-2018 National Budget
Under the theme 'Bouncing Back-A Bold Belizean Recovery,' the official budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, was presented on Monday, March 13th by Belize's Prime Minister Right Honourable Dean Barrow. This was Barrow's 10th budget presentation under the United Democratic Party since 2008.
