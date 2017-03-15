Jordanie Olivera's tragic death under...

Jordanie Olivera's tragic death underscores the lack of adequate health care services on the island

Thursday Mar 16

Despite attempts to seek medical treatment, 23-year-old Jordanie Olivera suddenly collapsed and passed away on Tuesday, March 14th. According to an official police report, Olivera had been complaining of shortness of breath, and while waiting for a flight bound to Belize City, she lost consciousness inside the waiting area at Tropic Air in San Pedro Town.

Chicago, IL

