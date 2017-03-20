GEM survey reveals major improvements...

GEM survey reveals major improvements in Belize's entrepreneurial activity

Monday Mar 20

Belmopan, Friday, 17th March 2017: The Ministry of Economic Development, Petroleum, Investment, Trade & Commerce, through BELTRAIDE, is pleased to announce that a recent survey by the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor has revealed major improvements in Belize's overall national entrepreneurial activity. The survey, which was conducted last year among 2,318 Belizeans countrywide over a one month period, rated Belize's overall national entrepreneurial activity from a mere 7.1% in 2014 to a whopping 28.8%, in 2016, which placed Belize second behind Ecuador's 31% for the Latin American and Caribbean Region, and third globally.

Chicago, IL

