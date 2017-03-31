BTIA discusses ideas to develop new s...

BTIA discusses ideas to develop new strategic plan

In an effort to establish the Belize Tourism Industry Association's five-year strategic plan, all district chapters have participated in an interactive consultation to help draft a proposal. On Monday, March 27th, a consultation was held for the San Pedro Chapter of the BTIA at the Sunbreeze Hotel Conference Room.

