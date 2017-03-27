Belize to improve national rainfall monitoring and assessment

R: Desire Cherebin, CCRIF Board Member; Milo Pearson, Chairman, CCRIF SPC; Isaac Anthony, CEO, CCRIF SPC; Yvette Alvarez, Senior Advisor to the Ministry of Finance; and Alma Gomez, Supervisor of Insurance, Ministry of Finance at the signing ceremony for a grant agreement between CCRIF and the government of Belize BELIZE CITY, Belize -- CCRIF SPC and the government of Belize have signed an agreement for CCRIF to provide US$100,000 to the government to purchase 40-50 automatic weather stations that will provide the Meteorological Service of Belize with access to real-time rainfall data. A ceremony to mark the signing took place on March 21 during CCRIF's quarterly board meetings, which are held in different CCRIF member countries.

